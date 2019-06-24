Northeast Ohio women involved in nationwide Facebook scam could enter plea on Monday

Left to right: Zienup Sbeih-Maddox, Kim St. John-Stevenson, Kirsten Laurie
By Chris Anderson | June 24, 2019 at 9:54 AM EDT - Updated June 24 at 9:54 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least one of the three defendants involved in scamming hundreds of thousands of dollars from mothers nationwide could enter a plea Monday morning, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

The plea change would come before trial in Cuyahoga County is scheduled to begin.

The scam was first exposed during a 19 News investigation in June 2017.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted Zienup Sbeih-Maddox and her sister Kirsten Laurie, both of Cleveland, as well as Kimberly St. John-Stevenson, of Cleveland Heights, in connection with the social media scam.

Investigators say the three women defrauded hundreds of victims across the United States and Canada out of more than $300,000.

The three face a variety of felony charges, which include:

  • Conspiracy
  • Aggravated theft
  • Money laundering
  • Telecommunications fraud
  • Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and possessing criminal tools
  • Possessing criminal tools
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Obstructing justice
  • Receiving stolen property

