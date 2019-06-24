Northeast Ohio women involved in nationwide Facebook scam could enter plea on Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least one of the three defendants involved in scamming hundreds of thousands of dollars from mothers nationwide could enter a plea Monday morning, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.
The plea change would come before trial in Cuyahoga County is scheduled to begin.
The scam was first exposed during a 19 News investigation in June 2017.
A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted Zienup Sbeih-Maddox and her sister Kirsten Laurie, both of Cleveland, as well as Kimberly St. John-Stevenson, of Cleveland Heights, in connection with the social media scam.
Investigators say the three women defrauded hundreds of victims across the United States and Canada out of more than $300,000.
The three face a variety of felony charges, which include:
- Conspiracy
- Aggravated theft
- Money laundering
- Telecommunications fraud
- Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and possessing criminal tools
- Possessing criminal tools
- Tampering with evidence
- Obstructing justice
- Receiving stolen property
