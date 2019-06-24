Residents say Parma Heights pothole looks just like Ohio

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers on one road in Parma Heights say they regularly pass by a pothole that has an uncanny resemblance to the Buckeye State.
The pothole is located in a residential driveway on Woodview Boulevard near York Road.
When the pothole is filled with water, it looks even more like Ohio, residents say; kind of like the flooded conditions the state has been dealing with lately.
A resident told 19 News that the driveway has been cracked in the shape of Ohio for about five years. The resident also alleged that Parma Heights city officials are not making homeowners in that neighborhood suitably maintain their properties
19 News is waiting for a response from the city of Parma Heights regarding the resident’s claims.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.