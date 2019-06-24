State agency suspends license for Cleveland day care facility following 2-month-old’s death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced Monday that the child care licensing for Nana’s Home Daycare has been suspended as a result of a recent baby’s death.
The suspension comes after 2-month-old Di’Yanni Griffin was pronounced dead on June 18 at University Hospitals following care at the Cleveland facility.
The state agency has the power to suspect a family care provider’s license when a child dies in their care.
Nana’s Home Daycare will not be able to resume child care services until the Department of Job and Family Services completes its investigation and determines that the appropriate changes have been made.
