11-year-old Cleveland boy who shot and killed his stepmom will be locked up until his 21st birthday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 11-year-old boy who shot and killed his stepmom when he was 10, will remain behind bars until his 21st birthday.
Shavonne Willis was murdered on Sept. 26, 2018 in the 3200 block of East 121st Street in Cleveland.
At first police thought the child was a victim, but his father brought him to the police station several days after the crime and he was placed under arrest.
Before being found guilty of murder, the child underwent a psychological evaluation to determine if he was competent to stand trial.
The child, who has not been named, was committed to the Ohio Department of Youth Services until he turns 21.
