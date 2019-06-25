Aurora resident captures damage from June tornado on doorbell camera (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least three tornadoes swept through Northeast Ohio on the afternoon of June 16, leaving downed trees and minor building damage in its path.
One of those tornadoes traced the ground for approximately two miles in the Glenwillow area of Cuyahoga County, according to the National Weather Service.
A resident in the area captured the tornadic winds, which were estimated at approximately 90 miles per hour, sweeping patio furniture off of the porch.
The video was captured in Aurora on Dunwoody Drive near Club Drive, several miles southeast of Glenwillow.
Tornadoes were also confirmed by the NWS in Portage and Trumbull counties that Sunday afternoon.
