Cab driver grabs gun of man trying to rob him

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A cab driver grabbed a suspect’s gun who was trying to rob him late Monday evening.
The “Ride 4 Less” driver told Akron police he had transported the person to a restaurant in the 1600 block of Home Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
After telling him the fare would be $18, the driver said the passenger pulled out the gun and stated “F the money".
The driver told police he then grabbed onto the gun and the cylinder fell apart and ammunition fell on the floor of the cab.
The suspect, who wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and red Jordan shoes, fled on foot.
Akron police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 330-375-2490.
Callers can remain anonymous.
