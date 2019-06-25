Cleveland Indians’ Trevor Bauer teaching kids the science behind baseball

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians’ right handed pitcher Trevor Bauer will pitch science to Ohio kids on Tuesday.
Bauer will meet with 20 kids from OhioGuidestone’s School summer program in an effort to teach them how science and the game go hand-in-hand.
The 28-year-old is leading the MLB in pitches thrown this season, and works tirelessly to hone his craft with the help of advanced training technology.
The New York Times recently called him “a pitching scientist on a crusade.”
Precision, accuracy and speed go into each and every strike, its definitely more to Bauer than meets the eye.
Sports Illustrated did a feature profile on the young star in February.
