Cleveland Police: Thief creeps up to sleeping taxi cab driver, steals his money and runs away (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was almost as easy as stealing candy from a baby, when a thief decided to pickpocket a sleeping taxi cab driver in Cleveland on the morning of June 16.
According to Cleveland Police, the suspect noticed the slumbering driver, strolled over, lifted $30 from the man’s front pocket and fled the scene.
The theft occurred in the 1900 block of West 74th Street, and was captured by a surveillance camera from inside the cab.
The suspect is described as bald, 30 to 40 years old, about 200 pounds, with a short beard and medium complexion.
Anyone who recognizes the thief is urged to contact Detective Carrucini at 216-623-5218.
