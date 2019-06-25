Cleveland Police: Thief creeps up to sleeping taxi cab driver, steals his money and runs away (photos)

A thief crept over to a sleeping taxi cab driver on June 16, and swiped his money. Do you recognize him? Source: Cleveland Police
By John Deike | June 24, 2019 at 9:38 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 9:44 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was almost as easy as stealing candy from a baby, when a thief decided to pickpocket a sleeping taxi cab driver in Cleveland on the morning of June 16.

According to Cleveland Police, the suspect noticed the slumbering driver, strolled over, lifted $30 from the man’s front pocket and fled the scene.

The theft occurred in the 1900 block of West 74th Street, and was captured by a surveillance camera from inside the cab.

The suspect is described as bald, 30 to 40 years old, about 200 pounds, with a short beard and medium complexion.

Anyone who recognizes the thief is urged to contact Detective Carrucini at 216-623-5218.

