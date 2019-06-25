Cleveland wants to spend $300,000 on a study about upgrading coin-fed parking meters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is considering meters that can connect with your smart phone through an app, but not until a $300,000 study is conducted.
No more reaching for a bunch of quarters and find there are none in your pocket. The system gets high marks from those who have used them in other cities.
“It’s like 10 times faster and much more convenient," said a man downtown who gave the system high marks after using the app in other cities.
In limited parts of town, credit card meters have replaced coin operated ones.
Make no mistake, it is progress but if you get stuck at an appointment there’s still no way to feed the meter.
App-fed meters allow that.
If you’re running late, just add time on the app.
For the city there is a lot to think about -- thus the request for a $300,000 study to bring Cleveland up to par with other large cities.
But wait, there’s more!
“What the rate should be that’s currently there and then what the apps might be as an example for special events like a Browns game or you know an Indians or Cavs game,” said Darnell Brown, Cleveland’s chief operations Officer.
That translates to cash.
A spot that might cost a quarter during the week or on a sleepy Sunday morning could be adjusted to any amount the city wants during busy times.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.