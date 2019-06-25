Eastlake driver cited for littering after throwing speeding ticket from car window

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police pulled a woman over for speeding in Eastlake, but the driver made things worse for herself after what she did with the ticket.
According to Eastlake police, officers stopped the woman on Sunday for driving 40 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.
Police issued the woman a citation for the speeding violation, but then issued an additional citation for littering after she crumpled up the ticket and threw it out of her window as she drove away.
The officer picked up the citation and forwarded both tickets to court for processing.
