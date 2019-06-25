FAA grants Cleveland Hopkins International Airport nearly $20M to increase safety and efficiency

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will receive $20M in grant funding for construction and rehabilitation projects.
The funding comes after the Federal Aviation Administration announced infrastructure grants for over 300 airports.
According to the FAA, the grand total of $495M will go toward runway reconstruction/rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals.
The funding for Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will be split into 4 separate projects:
- $14,931,937 - Construct Taxiway
- $3,238,526 - Acquire Snow Removal Equipment
- $2,125,807 - Construct Runway
- $142,497 - Construct Taxiway
The Akron-Canton Regional Airport will also receive $438,000 to acquire snow removal equipment.
The plan is to make the airports more equipped to handle emergency situations and become more efficient overall.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.