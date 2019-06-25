FBI, Cleveland Metroparks investigating double murder in Fairview Park

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI is investigating a double homicide that took place in Fairview Park last month.
According to police, Kate Brown and Carnell Sledge were shot and killed on June 4, between 5:08 and 5:15 p.m. at Rocky River Reservation.
We now know that although the two knew each other for 10 years, they were not romantically involved.
Police are asking anyone who would have been in that area between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. to call law enforcement
The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) along with an additional $2500 from Crimestoppers.
If you know any information call 440-331-5219.
