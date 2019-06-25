Former Cleveland Indians’ Jim Thome and Sandy Alomar Jr. named Grand Marshals in 2019 MLB red carpet parade, see details

Cleveland Indians' Sandy Alomar, left, high fives Jim Thome after they were driven in by teammate Tony Fernandez in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees in Game 2 of their American League Division Series at New York's Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 2, 1997. At right is Yankees catcher Joe Girardi. (AP Photo/ Ron Frehm) (Source: RON FREHM)
By Randy Buffington | June 25, 2019 at 5:31 AM EDT - Updated June 25 at 5:42 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The MLB All Star game will be in Cleveland in a little under 2 weeks.

Before the big game fans will get the chance to see more than 70 of baseball’s finest parade through the streets of downtown Cleveland.

The free event will begin downtown at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9.

Per Major League Baseball:

The parade starts on Lakeside Avenue and West Mall Drive, weaving between PLAY BALL PARK on Malls B and C.

Red carpet show route
Red carpet show route (Source: MLB)

All-Stars are set to travel east on Lakeside before turning down East 9th Street in their Chevrolet Silverados and heading towards Progressive Field.

The parade winds down after one mile at the ballpark’s Right Field Gate near the corner of East 9th and Larry Doby Way (Eagle Avenue).

Fans are invited to line the streets to welcome some baseball’s brightest stars.

Former Cleveland Indians’ Jim Thome and Sandy Alomar Jr. will lead the way as grand marshals ahead of the ceremony.

Events will kick off as early as Friday, July 5, when Twenty Pilots and Cleveland’s own Welshly Arms perform at the All-Star weekend concert series.

