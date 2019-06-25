If you weren’t up past midnight, you missed Jason Kipnis’ epic walk-off home run (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little rain wasn’t going to stop the Cleveland Indians from extending their winning streak.
The Indians hosted the Kansas City Royals Monday night at Progressive Field.
The first pitch was thrown on time just after 7 p.m., but rain in the fourth inning delayed the game for over two hours and 15 minutes.
Both teams went run-for-run through the bottom of the ninth inning, extending the game into Tuesday morning.
It wasn’t until Jason Kipnis made a difference well past midnight in the 10th inning.
Watch his game ending, walk-off bomb to give the Indians a 3-2 win:
As if ending the late-night game wasn’t enough reason to celebrate, the home run cemented the Indians’ fourth consecutive win.
