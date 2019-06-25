Medical community honing in on dementia awareness as millions fall under Alzheimer’s diagnosis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s Disease.
That number is expected to triple by 2060.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 220,000 people right here in Ohio have been diagnosed with the disease.
“Mild is when you start having some changes in behavior, maybe some forgetfulness, forgetting some appointments, forgetting to take some medications. Moderate is when it starts to impact your ability to do things, like maybe use the remote, the microwave or maybe even driving and then severe is what people tend to think about when patients’ needs complete care for things like toileting and feeding,” said Dr. Brian Appleby of University Hospitals.
