MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game rosters include JR Smith, Jamie Foxx, Drew Carey
By Chris Anderson | June 25, 2019 at 2:49 PM EDT - Updated June 25 at 2:49 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Major League Baseball announced the star-studded roster for its annual All-Star Celebrity Softball Game that will take place in Cleveland on July 7.

This year’s game will be a showdown between Cleveland’s movie and television stars, musicians, and sports phenoms against celebrities from across the world.

Participants include:

  • Johnny Bananas – MTV Challenge
  • Stephanie Beatriz – Actress, Brooklyn 99
  • Simone Biles – Olympic Gold Medalist
  • Drew Carey – Comedian
  • Priah Ferguson – Actress, Stranger Things
  • Jennie Finch – Softball Olympian
  • Jamie Foxx – Academy Award-winning actor
  • Max Greenfield – Actor, New Girl
  • Travis Kelce – KC Chiefs Tight End
  • Machine Gun Kelly – Musician/Actor
  • Allie LaForce – Turner Sports broadcaster
  • Jerry Lorenzo - Fashion/Sneaker Designer
  • Anthony Mackie – Actor, Avengers
  • Stipe Miocic – MMA Fighter
  • Mike “The Miz” Mizanin – WWE superstar (Reigning MLB Celebrity Softball MVP)
  • Dascha Polanco – Actress, Orange is the New Black
  • Dr. Oz – Television Host
  • Quincy – Actor, Star
  • Scott Rogowsky – Comedian & DAZN Host
  • J.R. Smith – Cleveland Cavalier
  • Colton Underwood – Former NFLer & TV Personality
  • Daddy Yankee – Reggaeton recording artist

Former Cleveland Indians players Jim Thome, Kenny Lofton, Carlos Baerga, Mike Napoli, and Travis Hafner are also slated to take the field.

The MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on July 7 at Progressive Field, followed by the All-Star Future Games featuring the Minor League’s top prospects.

Click here for tickets.

