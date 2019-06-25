MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game rosters include JR Smith, Jamie Foxx, Drew Carey

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Major League Baseball announced the star-studded roster for its annual All-Star Celebrity Softball Game that will take place in Cleveland on July 7.
This year’s game will be a showdown between Cleveland’s movie and television stars, musicians, and sports phenoms against celebrities from across the world.
Participants include:
- Johnny Bananas – MTV Challenge
- Stephanie Beatriz – Actress, Brooklyn 99
- Simone Biles – Olympic Gold Medalist
- Drew Carey – Comedian
- Priah Ferguson – Actress, Stranger Things
- Jennie Finch – Softball Olympian
- Jamie Foxx – Academy Award-winning actor
- Max Greenfield – Actor, New Girl
- Travis Kelce – KC Chiefs Tight End
- Machine Gun Kelly – Musician/Actor
- Allie LaForce – Turner Sports broadcaster
- Jerry Lorenzo - Fashion/Sneaker Designer
- Anthony Mackie – Actor, Avengers
- Stipe Miocic – MMA Fighter
- Mike “The Miz” Mizanin – WWE superstar (Reigning MLB Celebrity Softball MVP)
- Dascha Polanco – Actress, Orange is the New Black
- Dr. Oz – Television Host
- Quincy – Actor, Star
- Scott Rogowsky – Comedian & DAZN Host
- J.R. Smith – Cleveland Cavalier
- Colton Underwood – Former NFLer & TV Personality
- Daddy Yankee – Reggaeton recording artist
Former Cleveland Indians players Jim Thome, Kenny Lofton, Carlos Baerga, Mike Napoli, and Travis Hafner are also slated to take the field.
The MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on July 7 at Progressive Field, followed by the All-Star Future Games featuring the Minor League’s top prospects.
Click here for tickets.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.