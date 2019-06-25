Motorcyclist ejected and killed in Canton, police seeking public’s help to determine cause

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The recent stretch of summer weather has many Northeast Ohioans hitting the road, including scores of motorcyclists.
However, one man’s ride came to a tragic halt in the 1100 block of Mill Road SW in Canton on Tuesday, according to police.
Officers say the 50-year-old man was riding a 2002 Yamaha westbound when he veered right, struck a guardrail and was ejected from the bike.
The man was pronounced dead on scene by the Stark County Coroner’s Office.
Yet, it’s not clear what prompted the man to lose control.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Canton Police Traffic Bureau at 330-438-4486.
