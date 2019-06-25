Northeast Ohio weather: Beautiful evening ahead, a few storms return tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will continue to build into the Ohio Valley today and tomorrow. A weak cold front will sink southward across the area late Wednesday, remaining in the vicinity nearly stationary through the weekend. This will bring us off and on periods of unsettled weather.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! The rest of today will be a far cry from yesterday’s unsettled weather. We’ll enjoy mostly clear skies through the evening. Temperatures will be in the 70s most of the night.
We’ll eventually fall into the mid 60s by early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will feel more Summer-like. It will be a bit more humid. Highs will climb into the low and mid 80s. Areas that miss out on rain will be feel quite swampy.
Speaking of Wednesday’s rain chances, they’re really not all that impressive. Models are hinting at a few hit or miss showers and storms popping up, mainly between 9:00 AM and 1:00 PM. Not everyone will see rain, but where we do see it, it may be quite heavy. Storms that do develop may produce heavy rain and gusty winds.
Feeling Every Bit Like Summer:
If you’re been searching for consistently warm and humid weather, look no further:
Wednesday’s high: 86°
Thursday’s high: 87°
Friday’s high: 88°
Saturday’s high: 86°
Sunday’s high: 79°
Humidity levels will be on the higher side Wednesday through the weekend. The most humid days will be Friday and Saturday.
Rainfall Chances:
A few stray storms are also possible on Thursday. Rainfall chances are a little more impressive Friday, but it certainly won’t rain all day.
A few hit or miss showers and storms will also pop up during the weekend, but the weekend won’t be a washout by any means.
