CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cool front rolled through last night and the result of that will be for a less humid day with dry weather. I have a general partly cloudy sky in the forecast. It is going to be a brisk day with that west wind gusting up to 30 mph at times. This will make for choppy conditions out on the Lake Erie. Most temperatures this afternoon will warm to around 80 degrees. It is looking dry tonight as well.