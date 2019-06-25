Ohio company tests products for child-resistant features

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -19 News is investigating the dangers of torch oil and why more children are getting sick from accidentally drinking the fluid.
We’re also looking into just what designates a dangerous package as child resistant.
Four-year-old twins Emma and Jessa demonstrated how testing works on child resistant packaging.
Great Lakes Marketing Research in Toledo is just one of a handful of companies across the nation that do child resistant packaging testing. Their program is called Operation Safe Child.
Tonight at 11, 19 News will show you how it works and why it’s important.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.