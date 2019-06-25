Pop-up park coming to Ohio City will close street for the entire summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ohio City Incorporated just announced it will be closing Market Avenue in Ohio City on July 1, for the entire summer to install a pop-up park, or what they’re calling, “a playful public space."
The project will cost the neighborhood approximately 10 parking spaces across the street from the West Side Market, but the goal is to attract even more foot traffic by expanding public space.
Market Avenue is already closed periodically throughout the year for pop-up markets on weekends.
“Ohio City is one of Cleveland’s most walkable neighborhoods, so committing more of our public right of way to pedestrians just makes sense,” said Thomas McNair, Executive Director of Ohio City Incorporated.
There are several business located on Market Avenue including Great Lake Brewery, Fly Fig, Market Avenue Wine Bar and Koffie Café.
“Creating a pedestrian and bike friendly Market Avenue by cutting off vehicular traffic is a step towards a more human friendly neighborhood for everyone,” said Kerry McCormack, City of Cleveland Ward 3 Councilman.
In a news release McCormack said the project will be “relatively inexpensive” but did not put a price tag on the project.
If this pilot project works, there is a chance the street could be close permanently next year.
By closing the street and installing seating, lighting and public art it will extend the already existing Market Square Park another block.
