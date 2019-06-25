‘Sexually violent predators’ stand trial for trafficking 13-year-old girl in Cleveland, prosecutors say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and woman from Cleveland are accused of selling a 13-year-old girl for sex.
They've now been indicted on human trafficking charges.
According to the 10-count indictment, prosecutors say the girl was trafficked, raped and assaulted over the span of nine months.
Ronnie Copeland, 46, and Shawn Putt, 40, both face charges of trafficking, compelling prostitution, multiple counts of rape and kidnapping.
Court records reveal the victim was just 13 when the alleged abuse started in January 2017.
She's 15 years old now.
The indictment calls Copeland and Putt "sexually violent predators."
19 News found Copeland is free on bond right now.
He pleaded guilty in a separate case to attempted felonious assault, abduction and domestic violence charges.
Court records show a family or household member was involved in the incident that took place this past March.
Copeland was ordered no contact with the victim.
Copeland and Putt will be back in court on July 5.
Warrants are out for their arrest.
Copeland will be sentenced for the domestic violence case on July 16.
19 News continues to follow the problem of human trafficking in our community.
We are working on a story about how local hotels are trying to fight it as thousands of people head to Cleveland for the MLB All-star game.
You can watch the story on 19 News next Friday, July 5 at 11 p.m.
If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 (TTY: 711), or text 233733.
