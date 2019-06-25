Sunny Side Up: Florida woman arrested after handing over estranged husband’s guns following domestic dispute

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Tuesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up," Neeha Curtis and Damon Maloney (filling in for Julian Glover) be joined by traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan and meteorologist Jeff Tanchak to discuss a controversial case out of Florida.
Courtney Irby of Florida gave her estranged husband’s guns to police after he was charged with domestic violence-aggravated battery, only to find herself arrested for theft.
Now the state of Florida could prosecute her for armed burglary and theft.
"Sunny Side Up" airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
