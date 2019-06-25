Water rescue crews rush to Bratenahl after distraught man tries to drive into the lake

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - Water rescue crews responded to 1 Bratenahl Place around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday after a girlfriend called 911 reporting her boyfriend was trying to drive into Lake Erie.
According to Bratenahl police, after the couple had a verbal argument the man attempted to drive his car into the water.
His vehicle became disabled when he drove over a cement curb at a high rate of speed.
According to police, the man then got out of his car and ran towards the water, where officers said they were able to intercede by talking to him and successfully de-escalating the situation.
Officers then convinced him to come off the rocks and submit to a medical/psychological evaluation at a local hospital.
The man’s name is not being released and police said no criminal charges are pending.
