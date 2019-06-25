What happened to the 100 animals seized from the Eastlake rescue facility?

LAKE CO., Ohio (WOIO) - Back in May, we told you about the seizure of nearly 100 animals from the Eastlake Animal Rescue Center due to what court documents described as “deplorable” conditions.
Authorities allege maltreatment of dozens of cats and dogs, including multiple animals living in the same cage, without access to food or water.
The owner of the Eastlake Animal Rescue Center has denied those accusations. She says she wants to help the animals, not hurt them.
However, court documents show that a judge disagreed, ruling there was probable cause to investigate the facility. The animals were removed and the owner was ordered to pay a deposit toward their care.
The owner has since filed an appeal.
Now, it's not clear when the animals may be eligible for official adoption.
The Lake Humane Society’s Executive Director Lee Nesler was not available for an interview today.
