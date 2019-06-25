What is your favorite food to BBQ? Share your BBQ secrets with the Taste Buds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s finally barbecue season!
With the first official weekend of summer under our belts, we’re ready to get grilling and smoking. We are preparing an ALL-BBQ special on Taste Buds this week.
The Taste Buds (myself, Chef Matt Mytro of Flour in Moreland Hills, and Chef de Cuisine at The Black Pig, David Kocab) will welcome the owner operator of the SWAT Smoked BBQ Food Truck, Dan Molnar.
Molnar is bringing with him his new 42-foot food truck that cranks out fresh fan favorites like smoked brisket, pulled pork and smoked whole chicken wings.
Molnar will provide Taste Buds viewers with pro tips on everything from prepping to slicing.
He will demonstrate how they prepare their pulled pork and also bring, ribs, brisket, and wings. He’ll also go over the various types of smoking wood to use (oak and apple). Molnar can also show viewers how best to cut brisket once it’s finished. He’ll share important steps from beginning to end with rubs to use and resting the meat.
Have a question for the pit master? Want to share your secret to success behind the grill or the smoker? Join us live and have your questions or comments read during the show.
Catch Taste Buds this and every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. You can view it through the 19 News Facebook Live broadcast, our app or website. You can also see it on Roku and Amazon Fire TV or my Instagram Live (@jenpicciano).
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.