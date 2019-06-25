18-year-old Ohio man charged with fatally shooting 12-year-old girl

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Ohio man is accused in the deadly shooting of a young girl.
According to investigators, Keegan Mummey shot 12-year-old Isabella Barnes while she was sitting on the front porch of her Newark home.
Paramedics rushed Barnes to a Licking County hospital where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.
After the shooting, Mummey fled from the scene, but was later spotted riding a bicycle on State Route 79 between the communities of Heath and Hebron.
Investigators took Mummey into custody for questioning and determined that he was a shooting suspect, Newark police say.
Police believe Mummey ditched at least one gun after fleeing from the crime scene.
Mummey has been charged with aggravated murder and is currently being held at the Licking County Jail.
Court records show that a Licking County judge set a $1 million bond at Mummey’s initial bond heading on Monday.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 3.
Newark is a city located approximately 30 miles east of Columbus.
