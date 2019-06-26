Akron McDonald’s robbed at gunpoint, police looking for armed and dangerous suspects

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two gunmen walked into the Merriman Road McDonalds in Akron Tuesday evening, demanded money from the register and fled with a handful of cash.
The McDonald’s restaurant is located in Akron’s Merriman Valley.
Akron Police say the suspects were two black males, ages 17 to 20 years old.
The first suspect is 5-feet-3-inches tall, and weighs between 150 and 160 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, and black jeans.
He had a white t-shirt wrapped around his face and was armed with a silver handgun.
The second suspect is approximately 6-feet tall, and weighs between 160 and 170 pounds.
He was wearing a blue shirt and a black t-shirt wrapped around his face.
He was armed with a black handgun.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.
