Akron police arrest 26-year-old suspect accused of murdering Wooster man

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department confirmed the suspect that took the life of 37-year-old Daniel L. Jones of College Avenue in Wooster over six months ago is finally in custody.
Police said detectives arrested 26-year-old Sonny A. Howard of Adelaide Boulevard shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to police, Howard shot Jones while he was walking in the 900 block of Clark Street.
Jones was transported to Akron City Hospital where he later died, according to police.
Detectives reportedly identified Howard through physical evidence and phone records.
Police said he was taken into custody without incident as he was at work on Elinor Avenue.
According to police, Howard was charged with murder and booked into the Summit County Jail.
