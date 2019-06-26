Child pinned under vehicle after being struck by car on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young boy had to be pulled from beneath a vehicle after being hit by a car in an East side Cleveland neighborhood.
Crash investigators first responded to the crash involving a pedestrian in the 10800 block of Hulda Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver of the striking vehicle did stay on scene.
According to residents who witnessed the crash, the boy was pinned underneath the vehicle for a short time before eventually being pulled out.
Paramedics rushed the child to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be serious.
Residents told 19 News that drivers frequently speed through the neighborhood, creating potentially hazardous situations for pedestrians in the area.
