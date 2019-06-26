Child’s stuffed toy found at Cleveland Indians game gets Progressive Field tour before being returned to owner (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The owner of a stuffed elephant blanket left behind at Sunday’s Cleveland Indians game at Progressive Field has been found.
A photo of the child’s stuffed toy with a plea to find its owner was shared on Facebook more than 4,700 times.
The Twitter account Indians Great Eats announced Tuesday evening that the owner came forward, and the stuffed toy would get an exclusive look at Progressive Field before departing.
Photos of the stuffed animal’s excursion were shared on social media.
The person who found the toy says they will take care of shipping it back to its rightful owner.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.