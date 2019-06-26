Cleveland man on the loose, wanted on charges of sexually assaulting a minor in his care

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stopper of Cuyahoga County have a warrant out for 29-year-old Mike Campbell of Cleveland, accused of sexual acts with a minor who was in his custody.
Campbell has been charged two counts of sexual battery, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in a case where the victim was either his stepchild or he had custody over.
In a separate case Campbell has been charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of grand theft, two counts of theft, felony assault, assault and receiving stolen property.
Here are the other two Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office cases featured on this weeks Wanted Wednesday.
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppers to feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
