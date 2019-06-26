Deputies and Lodi police looking for victims of a suspected serial flasher

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lodi police said a suspected serial flasher was arrested on Tuesday.
Eric Zeigler, 37, was taken into custody in Medina and charged with public indecency.
Lodi police and Medina County Sheriff deputies said since May 30 they have been investigating a number of complaints of a man exposing himself to women at local businesses.
According to authorities, these incidents mainly happened in the late afternoon or early evening.
Medina County Sheriff deputies and Lodi police are asking any victims to call their local law enforcement agency.
At this time police are not releasing the number of victims.
