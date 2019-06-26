Dozier’s slam leads Royals to 8-6 comeback win over Indians

Indians: RHP Mike Clevinger will be activated Friday to start the series opener in Baltimore. Clevinger has been sidelined with a sprained ankle sustained in his first start after returning from an eight-week stint on the injured list with a strained back muscle. Manager Terry Francona said Clevinger's bullpen session was intense. "Looked like Game 7 of the World Series," he said. ... OF Jake Bauers felt better after rolling his left ankle during batting practice Monday. Bauers was initially scared he was more seriously injured. "He said he almost kind of blacked out," said Francona, who was surprised to learn Bauers had never sprained an ankle. "I could do that sleeping," he cracked.