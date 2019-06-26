Here’s how to vote to send Carlos Santana to the MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland

Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana watches his two-run home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German during the sixth inning in a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2019, in Cleveland. Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez watches. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: Tony Dejak)
By Chris Anderson | June 26, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The final ballot for MLB All-Star starters is now live, and the Cleveland Indians need help from the voters.

Carlos Santana is eligible to start at first base for the American League. If selected, it would be his first All-Star appearance which would be played at his home ballpark.

Voters have until 4 p.m. Thursday to select Santana in the Google MLB All-Star Starters Election.

There are two ways to vote:

Fans can cast one ballot submission per valid email address.

To spread the word, the Indians are making “#VoteLos” shirts for players and fans to wear. Voters will also be entered in a sweepstakes that would give them the chance to attend an Indians game and throw out the first pitch.

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 9 at Progressive Field.

