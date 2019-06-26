Here’s how to vote to send Carlos Santana to the MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The final ballot for MLB All-Star starters is now live, and the Cleveland Indians need help from the voters.
Carlos Santana is eligible to start at first base for the American League. If selected, it would be his first All-Star appearance which would be played at his home ballpark.
Voters have until 4 p.m. Thursday to select Santana in the Google MLB All-Star Starters Election.
There are two ways to vote:
- Select Carlos Santana on the MLB All-Star ballot
- Cast a vote on Google for Carlos Santana
Fans can cast one ballot submission per valid email address.
To spread the word, the Indians are making “#VoteLos” shirts for players and fans to wear. Voters will also be entered in a sweepstakes that would give them the chance to attend an Indians game and throw out the first pitch.
The 2019 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 9 at Progressive Field.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.