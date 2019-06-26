Kent safety officials warning residents to stop boating due to dangerously high waters

By Randy Buffington | June 26, 2019 at 4:53 AM EDT - Updated June 26 at 5:56 AM

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials in Kent are warning residents to stay out of the Cuyahoga River but people are still boating.

According to Kent Fire, they rescue about six people over the summer on average.

We’re not even a week in and 20 people have been pulled to safety.

The high speed of the water along with trees knocked over is trapping people.

On Tuesday firefighters put up warning signs at most places people enter the river.

The danger is due to high water, because of dam damage at Lake Rockwell in Akron.

Repairs are expected to last at least a week, boaters and kayakers should be good to go by then.

