Mentor father and son pull car crash victim from burning car

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor residents John McGrath and his son Hunter McGrath are being praised by the Mentor Fire Department for their quick response after witnessing a car crash in the Perkins/Hopkins road area during a raining downpour.
The McGraths witnessed a driver lose control of their vehicle and crash head-on into a tree.
The engine compartment caught fire and the driver was unable to exit the vehicle.
The father/son duo heard the crash, ran over and carefully pulled the driver from the burning car as fire crews were responding.
The McGraths stayed with the driver until fire/medics arrived.
The driver was treated and transported to Hillcrest Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
