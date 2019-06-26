Mentor father and son pull car crash victim from burning car

Father and son duo, John McGrath and his son, Hunter, are being credited with saving a man's life after pulling him from a burning car.
By Michael Dakota | June 26, 2019 at 4:05 PM EDT - Updated June 26 at 4:05 PM

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor residents John McGrath and his son Hunter McGrath are being praised by the Mentor Fire Department for their quick response after witnessing a car crash in the Perkins/Hopkins road area during a raining downpour.

The McGraths witnessed a driver lose control of their vehicle and crash head-on into a tree.

The engine compartment caught fire and the driver was unable to exit the vehicle.

The father/son duo heard the crash, ran over and carefully pulled the driver from the burning car as fire crews were responding.

The McGraths stayed with the driver until fire/medics arrived.

The driver was treated and transported to Hillcrest Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

