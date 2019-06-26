New interactive kiosks in downtown Cleveland expanding resources to those who need it most

By Randy Buffington | June 26, 2019 at 5:33 AM EDT - Updated June 26 at 5:33 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Technology is running rampant in downtown Cleveland.

At just about every corner you will see the new IKE Smart City interactive digital kiosks helping residents get by.

The new multilingual device is 8-feet-tall and a key resource to find anything from directions, to restaurants to major attractions.

IKE Smart City Kiosk (Source: City of Cleveland)
“As part of my Safe Smart CLE initiative, the City of Cleveland is providing several new technologies that will help enhance the resident and visitor experience,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “The new kiosks are just one of the ways we are working to ensure new investments and capital improvements provide opportunities for all citizens to have greater digital access.”
The kiosks have more practical uses as well, other key features include:

  • Safe shelter locations
  • Food banks
  • Job boards
  • Civic resources

Interactive kiosks coming soon to neighborhoods around CLE

The City of Cleveland and IKE Smart City have teamed up to bring interactive kiosks to our city. Currently, there are a number of kiosks downtown but they will be coming to neighborhoods throughout CLE soon. Check out the video for more info!

Posted by City of Cleveland - City Hall on Monday, June 24, 2019

According to the City of Cleveland, each double-sided kiosk will be equipped with security cameras to help improve neighborhood safety.

The kiosks will also offer users the ability to contact 9-1-1.

They’ll include free Wi-Fi and pedestrian and vehicle traffic counts

