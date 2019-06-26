New interactive kiosks in downtown Cleveland expanding resources to those who need it most

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Technology is running rampant in downtown Cleveland.
At just about every corner you will see the new IKE Smart City interactive digital kiosks helping residents get by.
The new multilingual device is 8-feet-tall and a key resource to find anything from directions, to restaurants to major attractions.
The kiosks have more practical uses as well, other key features include:
- Safe shelter locations
- Food banks
- Job boards
- Civic resources
According to the City of Cleveland, each double-sided kiosk will be equipped with security cameras to help improve neighborhood safety.
The kiosks will also offer users the ability to contact 9-1-1.
They’ll include free Wi-Fi and pedestrian and vehicle traffic counts
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.