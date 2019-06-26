Northeast Ohio weather: Beautiful evening ahead, a few storms possible tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will continue to build in from the southeast United States today. A weak surface trough will cross the area today, but high pressure will return for much of tomorrow. A series of weak disturbances will move through the Great Lakes on Friday through this weekend. For us, this will mean daily storm chances. No day, however, will be a total washout. Think: Typical Summertime weather. Hot, humid, and daily chances for a few pop-up storms.