Northeast Ohio weather: Beautiful evening ahead, a few storms possible tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will continue to build in from the southeast United States today. A weak surface trough will cross the area today, but high pressure will return for much of tomorrow. A series of weak disturbances will move through the Great Lakes on Friday through this weekend. For us, this will mean daily storm chances. No day, however, will be a total washout. Think: Typical Summertime weather. Hot, humid, and daily chances for a few pop-up storms.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! Today has been another lovely, albeit very warm, day across our area. Our “normal” high for this time of the year is around 81°. We’ll surpass that every day through Saturday.
Are we expecting any rain this evening? Eh, not much. We still can’t quite rule out a few isolated showers and storms this afternoon, but we are not forecasting widespread rain. Any storm that does develop in this environment may produce gusty winds and heavy rain. The areas most favored for develop today will be south of Cuyahoga County.
If you live south of Cleveland and you’re spending the afternoon outside, listen out for thunder. If you hear thunder, head indoors until the storm passes you by.
Otherwise, tonight will be warm and humid. Overnight lows will fall into the mid and upper 60s. That means we’ll spend most of our night in the 70s.
Summer-like Pattern In The Forecast:
When I think about a “typical Summertime pattern,” especially being from the south where this is very common, I think about three things: heat, humidity, and daily chances for thunderstorms with no day being a washout. That is exactly our forecast for the next few days.
It’s going to be hot through Saturday.
Thursday’s high: 87°
Friday’s high: 88°
Saturday’s high: 85°
Sunday’s high: 79°
There will be a few hit or miss storms on Thursday and Friday. Neither day will be an all-day rain event.
Rain chances are slightly more impressive on Saturday but, even then, we’re not forecasting an all-day rain. It’ll just be a chance for a few scattered storms from time to time. Rain chances fall again on Sunday.
