Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming well in the 80s today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak front is tracking through Michigan this morning. It will position itself right along the south shoreline of Lake Erie this evening. I am going to keep the forecast dry based on the latest data I’m looking at. A general partly cloudy sky will be with us today. A little more cloud cover farther away from the lake. A fairly warm day ahead as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. The humidity level is going up a little, but I wouldn’t necessarily call it “uncomfortable”. The latest data has a few storms developing west and south of Cleveland tonight. Any storms that do develop will be moving at less than 30 mph so locally heavy rain rates will be an issue.