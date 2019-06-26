Ohio officials provide summer driving safety tips, raise awareness for ‘Move Over’ law

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Summer is the time for traveling, whether by car or other mode of transportation.
With more cars hitting the road, the chance for traffic incidents could increase.
State officials from Ohio are expected to provide safety tips for maneuvering the roads this season, as well as discuss the importance of the Slow Down, Move Over law.
A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Representatives from the Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio Laborers Employers Cooperation and Education Trust, Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Laborers 860.
This story will be updated.
