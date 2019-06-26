Seven Hills residents forced to switch from septic to sewer now paying the price as flooding issues deepen

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The switch from septic to sewer has not been a clean one for Dave Ruffo and his South Mary Lane neighbors in Seven Hills, and they are worried that there does not appear to be a clear or close resolution to the problem
Septic systems throughout the neighborhood are backing up and flooding the basements, and the people who live here claim that had never happened until the construction project to switch homeowners from septic to sewer began.
Ruffo has lived on the street for 22 years and tells 19 News that the end of the street has always flooded a bit, but has not caused the septic system to back up--until now.
They’re trying to figure out whose fault it is," Ruffo says of his conversations with city officials and construction company officials, “but here I am and it’s going to rain again, so what’s going to happen?”
Dan Collins, the Seven Hills City Engineer, told 19 News he had nothing to say.
Jack Johnson, the service director, told me the city is investigating the problem.
Residents say they had no choice in the matter, and are paying up to $12,000 to make the switch from septic to sewer, and they are all paying another $3,500 to have the septic system connected to the new sewer system.
Mohammad Btiebet said his basement has backed up with raw sewage twice in the last 2 weeks and it had never happened before, not until this construction project started.
“I am 60 years old, I can’t do this, I can’t it’s just too hard on me it is a very tough situation,” Btiebet said.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.