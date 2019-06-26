Sugarcreek police officer stabbed, suspect dead after altercation

Sugarcreek police officer stabbed, suspect dead after altercation
Source: Sugarcreek Police Department (Source: Sugarcreek Police Department)
By Rachel Vadaj | June 26, 2019 at 1:21 PM EDT - Updated June 26 at 1:21 PM

SUGARCREEK, Ohio (WOIO) - The Village of Tuscarawas Police Department confirmed an officer was stabbed on Wednesday morning.

Police said the officer was transported to the hospital by helicopter in stable condition.

Their identity is being withheld until their family is notified.

Police said the suspect of the altercation is dead.

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.

The Byesville Police Department joined the Village of Tuscarawas Police Department in sending thoughts and prayers to the officer.

