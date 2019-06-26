2 types of invasive weeds that can kill you are growing in Ohio this season, OSU warns (graphic photo)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State University issued a warning about two species of non-native weeds that are spreading to portions of Ohio.
“Poison hemlock can kill you while wild parsnip may make you wish you were dead,” OSU wrote in a post about the two potentially life-threatening plants.
According to OSU, poison hemlock and wild parsnip are members of the carrot family. They can be identified by their short flower stalks with flowering points like the ribs of an umbrella.
Poison hemlock plants produce white flowers while wild parsnip flowers are an intense yellow color.
The plant sizes can range from 6 feet to 10 feet tall.
Poison hemlocks are one of the deadliest plants in North America, OSU says.
Toxins from the plants’ sap must be ingested or introduced thru the eyes or nasal passages in order for the poison to be induced.
Both plants are commonly found growing in the same areas.
The wet conditions Ohio has endured in the spring have allowed the weeds to spread in a “remarkable” growth.
The plants are most prevalent in southern Ohio, but infestations in the central and northern parts of the state are not impossible.
