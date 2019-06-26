U.S. Marshals arrest 19-year-old homicide suspect in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old Abdul Lakes for a homicide that claimed the life of 21-year-old Nijil Bulger.
U.S. Marshals said witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of an abandoned home in the 7800 block New York Avenue in Cleveland on May 26.
Officers found Bulger with a gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital where he died a short time later.
According to the report, the Cleveland Police Department issued a warrant for Lakes on June 12.
The case was turned over to the task force for investigate Lakes’ whereabouts on June 19, according to the U.S. Marshals.
Officers reportedly learned that Lakes may be staying with a family on Cleveland’s West Side.
According to the U.S. Marshals, he was arrested without any incident in the 3500 block of West 129th Street on Wednesday morning.
U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said, “Violence committed by young members of our society has been on the increase and our task force will remain committed to keeping the community safe from such violence.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.