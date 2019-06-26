20-year-old Cleveland man dies after being shot multiple times on S. Miles Road

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 20-year-old man late Tuesday evening.
Cleveland police said the victim was shot multiple times around 11:15 p.m. in the 17000 block of S. Miles Road.
The victim, whose name is not being released, was transported by EMS to MetroHealth Hospital where he died.
Witnesses told officers the victim was walking with an unknown person when gunshots were heard.
That person fled the scene in a white Jeep and the victim collapsed in the street.
Officers also said a loaded handgun was found underneath the victim.
Cleveland police are asking anyone with information to call them at 216-623-5464.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.