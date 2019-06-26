3-year-old dies in Mansfield arson; 7 others escape home

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 3-year-old child died in an early morning house fire Wednesday and officials said it appears the fire was intentionally set at a vacant house next door.
According to officials, the little girl was trapped in an upstairs bedroom at 208 South Foster Street and was unable to be rescued.
Three adults, including a pregnant woman, and four other children were able to escape safely after a neighbor pounded on their door to wake them up.
The pregnant woman was transported to a local hospital after experiencing possible labor pains.
Mansfield police said the fire began around 2:23 a.m. in the vacant home at 212 South Foster Street and flames quickly spread next door.
Witnesses told police a group of youths were seen in and around the vacant home before the fire.
The Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification of the person(s) responsible for the fire.
Mansfield police and fire, the Ohio Fire Marshall and the Richland County Coroner’s Office are handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Sergeant Matt Loughman at 419-755-9761 or Detective Rick Clapp at 419-755-9470.
