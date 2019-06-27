Check out these popular Cleveland spots for new and returning guests during MLB’s All-Star Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is getting ready for a special week in the spotlight for Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week. The festivities run from July 5 to 9.
Beyond the baseball activities, Cleveland has plenty of food, art, culture and entertainment to offer.
This is just a small list of things the city has to offer. Striking up a conversation with a stranger may lead you elsewhere. Welcome to CLE!
- The Westside Market is located at 1979 W. 25th Street. It opened to shoppers in 1912. It was one of three public markets in the city, but it’s the only one left standing. Dozens of vendors offer meats, fruits, vegetables, sandwiches, desserts and specialty items.
- Destination Cleveland created and installed Cleveland Script Signs shortly before the 2016 Republican National Convention. The signs are located in 6 scenic spots in the city and offer people a chance to take a picture and share it online with the hashtag #VisitMeinCLE.
- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame located at 1100 E. 9th St. opened its doors in September of 1995. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chose Cleveland over New York, San Francisco, Memphis and Chicago. More than 12 million visitors have toured its exhibits.
- The Flats East Bank and the Flats West Bank sit along the Cuyahoga River and offer a variety of nightlife, restaurant and entertainment options.
- East 4th Street offers dining and entertainment options.
- West 6th Street has a number of restaurants, bars and nightclubs.
- Little Italy is filled with dozens of old-school Italian eateries including pizzerias and bakeries. Retail shops are also in the area.
- The birthplace of Superman – Jerry Siegel’s House is located at 10622 Kimberly Ave. Siegel, one of the creators of the comic book character, wrote in the home’s attic. The family who currently owns the home offers tours.
- Cleveland’s Historic League Park located at 6601 Lexington Ave., opened in 1891 to the legendary Cy Young pitching for Cleveland in front of 9,000 fans. Babe Ruth hit his 500th home run at the ballpark. Other pioneering greats graced the field at League Park including Lou Gehrig, Ty Cobb and Bob Feller. An onsite museum has decades-old artifacts.
- Sokolowski’s University Inn, located at 1201 University Road, is one of Cleveland’s oldest landmark restaurants. The family-owned business is in their fifth generation. They’re known for a variety of home-cooked meals, but pierogis are a staple. Plus, there’s walls filled with photo of baseball players, many who played in past All-Star games, and other famous people.
Other attractions:
- Cleveland Metroparks
- Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
- A Christmas Story House
- Cleveland Museum of Art
- Cleveland Museum of Natural History
- Lake View Cemetery – James Garfield Memorial
- Cleveland Cultural Gardens
- Free Stamp
- Slyman’s Restaurant
- USS Cod Submarine Memorial
- Mason’s Ice Cream
- Greater Cleveland Aquarium
- Heinen’s Market
- Great Lakes Brewing Company
- Platform Beer Co.
- Market Garden Brewery
- World’s Largest Outdoor Chandelier
- UH Bike Rental
