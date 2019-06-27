City issues safety, logistical changes ahead of All-Star Game, including list of prohibited items

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland, Major League Baseball, and their partners for the All-Star Game week announce the security and traffic restrictions and events and activities leading up to and through the All-Star Game starting June 21- July 10.
“The city of Cleveland welcomes the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson.
“We have anticipated showcasing our City to the world and demonstrating the same level of hospitality and friendship we provide to everyone so that all can see what makes Cleveland a great place to live, work, play and do business. Now go have fun and ‘Play Ball.’”
Security and transportation plans have been developed through a partnership of local, state and federal law enforcement and public safety agencies. According to local authorities, every effort has been made to minimize the impact of these safety measures on the public.
SECURITY SCREENINGS
Only individuals with credentials/tickets will be allowed access to the All-Star Game venue.
Those individuals will be subject to a thorough security screening before entering and should allow additional time to access these facilities.
No other individuals will be allowed access.
GENERAL PROHIBITED ITEMS
As a security precaution, the following items will be prohibited from entry into the All-Star Game:
- Action sports equipment including but not limited to skateboards, roller blades, scooters and roller skates
- Aerosol cans (i.e. hairspray, mace, etc.)
- Alcoholic beverages and illegal drugs
- Animals (except certified service animals)
- Backpacks and bags that exceed 16″ x 16″ x 8″
- Baseball bats or clubs
- Beach balls and other inflatable items
- Brooms
- Butterfly nets or any other kind of net that could interfere with play on the field
- Cameras with telephoto lenses or lenses larger than 100mm
- Cans, glass, squeeze bottles and thermos bottles
- Chewing tobacco
- Drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles
- Electronic cigarettes, vapor cigarettes or any device that mimics smoking
- Hard-sided coolers
- Laser pens and laser pointers
- Noise-making devices (i.e. air horns, cowbells, etc.)
- Outside food and beverages
- Poles and/or sticks
- Toy guns or knives (including water guns)
- Weapons (including, without limitation, pocket knives, blades), firearms, fireworks and other illegal substances
- Wrapped presents or gifts
- Any item or action deemed to be a threat to public safety.
Please be advised that surrendered items will not be returned.
Click here to see a full list of prohibited items.
ALL-STAR GAME WEEK SPECIAL EVENT MAPS
LISTS OF ROAD AND SIDEWALK CLOSURES, LANE CONVERSIONS
HEALTH INFORMATION AND GUIDANCE
Transit and events associated with the ASG will potentially require extensive walking and outdoors exposure. The forecasted daytime temperatures for this time period are lo-to-mid 80s. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes, make appropriate use of sunscreen, and to stay hydrated by consuming water and non-caffeinated beverages.
Attendees on medications should bring enough medication for the duration of the visit. As a precaution, attendees are encouraged to carry the day’s supply of medications with them. Attendees with medical conditions are encouraged to keep a list containing their medical conditions, medications taken (including dosage and frequency), and physician’s telephone numbers readily identifiable on their cell phone or on their person.
Please remember to practice good hand hygiene during your time at the ASG. This includes washing hands with soap and water for 15 seconds after using the restroom, after changing a child’s diaper and before eating or preparing food. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer may be utilized when soap and water is not available.
AIRSPACE RESTRICTIONS
The FAA will have flight restrictions in place in and around Cleveland during the ASG week which will affect airport operations in the area and will restrict certain types of flight operations. Flights within certain areas will be subject to increased security procedures.
Pilots are strongly encouraged to check NOTAMs frequently for possible changes prior to operations in the area or contact a Flight Service Station at 1-800-992-7433 to check for all current NOTAMs.
No Drone Zone
Cleveland and surrounding communities are No Drone Zones under the FAA flight restrictions for the ASG and local ordinances.
Flying a drone in any of the restricted areas is against the law.
Any unmanned aircraft—including radio-controlled model aircraft / UAS—are subject to those requirements.
Anyone flying a drone within the designated restricted areas may be subject to civil and criminal charges.
PUBLIC TRANSIT
RTA All-Star Game Schedule:
Ride RTA to the All-Star Game festivities. Park for free at any rail stations, and enjoy service on the Red, Blue and Green Line, which will operate an hour after the games end. However, due to major track projects, expect changes to Red Line service, from June 30 – July 13.
During this time, Red Line trains will be replaced with 66R buses between W. 117 and West Blvd. Customers may ride the Red Line between the Airport and W. 117, then transfer to a 66R bus to get to West Blvd, and then back to a train from West Blvd to Tower City and to points east.
Check the new timetable online now, or call the RTAnswerline (216-621-9500) for more information.
Ride Share and Taxi Locations
- Progressive Field
- Erie Ct.
- Play Ball Park
- W. 3rd between Frankfurt and Summit
ACTIVITY SCHEDULE FOR ALL-STAR WEEK
Click here for the most updated information on schedule of events.
ONLINE INFORMATION
Law Enforcement and Public Safety partnering agencies encourage members of the public, visitors, delegates, and public safety partners to share information regarding All-Star Game security prior to and during the events by utilizing #AllStarGame on social media.
Law Enforcement and Public Safety partnering agencies will use the below online resources for communicating useful information on street closures, traffic disruptions and more:
Additions or updates to this plan may be made prior to or during the All-Star Game week.
