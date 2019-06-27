Cleveland-based Novagard sending $200K worth of materials to Dayton area for rebuild

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
When tornadoes hit the Dayton and Celina areas late last month, they were devastating.
“The rain started coming in and all at once, quiet. dead quiet, just calm. and I said, the house is left and sure enough, this is what’s left," Rob Snyder.
Many knew it would take some time to recover, so Novagard decided to step in and help.
“We decided this was a great opportunity for Novagard to really address a critical need and we wanted to help our friends in Dayton," said CEO, Sarah Nash.
The Cleveland-based company is sending more than $200,000 worth of building materials to Habitat Humanity of Greater Dayton.
“The products we are donating are silicone based sealants, paintable sealants and weather stripping,” said Nash.
Nash said this was personal for many of the employees at Novagard, some of them are from the Dayton area.
Wednesday, they packed up the truck to deliver more than 3,000 tubes of caulk, just one of the materials the company is known for.
They’re all hoping to see the Greater Dayton area recover and rebuild and know that sending these materials down is just one way to help.
